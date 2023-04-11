New Pine View Campground comfort station nearly complete; expected to be turned over in May

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new comfort station is shown April 19, 2023, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new comfort station is shown April 19, 2023, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project to build this new station began in 2022, and it consisted of constructing a new 1,500-square-foot comfort station similar to another recently completed facility at Pine View Campground. It includes men’s and women’s restrooms and showers areas and will also have a fish-cleaning station. The contractor for the project was MDM Construction, which is headquartered in Rockford, Ill. The contract amount to build the station was $475,736. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

In 2022, Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground saw work being completed on a new comfort station take place on a part of the campground that had never had a station before.



The 1,500-square-foot facility brings with it men’s and women’s restrooms and showers areas as well as a fish cleaning station, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) General Engineer Gareth Ferguson. The contractor for the project is MDM Construction, which is headquartered in Rockford, Ill. The contract amount to build the station was $475,736.



In mid-April, Ferguson said the station is nearly complete and about ready to be turned over to the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The Pine View Campground station is currently having some punch list items finished before final turnover sometime this spring,” Ferguson said. “We are also awaiting installation of a fish cleaning station being relocated from elsewhere on the campground but that will not affect the main use of the facility.”



Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy DFMWR said he’s looking forward to the new place being turned over and ready, possibly in May, for campground guests.



“The new station will make that side of the lake more attractive to guests and more efficient for everyone,” Karis said. “It’s a nice facility, and we definitely look forward to having it available there.”



Once the fish cleaning station is in place, it will also be in a good place being near Suukjak Sep Lake, Karis said.



Every spring, too, the lake is stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout, and it has a natural population of other species of fish to include bluegill and bass. Fort McCoy fishing rules also apply for Suukjak Sep Lake and all permits and licenses are required. Refer to the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, for more information.



Overall, the campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area, which is managed by Fort McCoy DFMWR, and it includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and the Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



