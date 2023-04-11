Staff in the Spotlight - Engineman 1st Class Carlos Yanessaavedra

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher | Engineman 1st Class Carlos Yanessaavedra, the Night of Arrivals Leading Petty Officer...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher | Engineman 1st Class Carlos Yanessaavedra, the Night of Arrivals Leading Petty Officer and a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), poses for a picture at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher) see less | View Image Page

Meet Engineman 1st Class Carlos Yanessaavedra! He’s the Night of Arrivals Leading Petty Officer (LPO), and a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp.



He’s currently in his Recruit Training Period, which is when RDCs take a year off of training recruits and help in other areas, such as Night of Arrivals and Battle Stations.



“I’m kind of the middle man between day and night shift,” he said. “Making sure that they are all caught up with command events or any training that needs to be put out.”



As the night of arrivals LPO, he also gets the perspective numbers of new recruits coming into boot camp nightly. He ensures his team has items in stock to issue the recruits. They also enter the bus reports and the recruits’ delayed entry program test scores to make sure the night crew is ready to go.



“This is their first perception of what they’re going to get into,” said Yanessaavedra, referring to the new recruits. “As soon as they see structure and organization, they see that’s what this experience is going to be about — structure and organization.”



He chose to come to RTC and enjoys seeing the progress from the recruits starting out to when they graduate.



“Luckily, I got to come here and train recruits. It’s had its ups and downs, but mostly ups,” Yanessaavedra added. “I like to think that what we give here is reflected out in the fleet, at least for most of the recruits we’ve all seen. As RDCs, we’ve seen a lot of recruits that shined really well here, and then you hear updates about them in the fleet.”



He went on to talk about a recruit in his first division who had a rough start, but has been able to work through his challenges and is now up for the meritorious advancement program (MAP) to petty officer 2nd class in the fleet.



“He started off as kind of a problem child, was frocked to [petty officer 3rd class] and now they’re putting a MAP package in for him because he’s a stellar Sailor,” he said. “It’s really cool to see that.”



He said everything the staff does, whether it be an RDC or instructor, plays a role in molding these future Sailors.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.