Corps drives new traffic plan for Anderson Road Day Use Area

Courtesy Photo | As part of the new traffic plan for the Anderson Road Day Use Area at J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is restricting vehicular access into the parking lot of the Anderson Road Fitness Trail on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Pedestrian access at the trailhead will be permitted.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 20, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is implementing a new traffic plan beginning this Memorial Day for the Anderson Road Day Use Area at J. Percy Priest Lake. The park staff plans to use an electric gate and roundabout to manage traffic flow at the intersection of Anderson Road and Couchville Pike.



“This is a necessary step to increase the safe and efficient movement of vehicles into and out of the area,” said Greg Thomas, J. Percy Priest Lake resource manager.



The new traffic flow restricts vehicular access into the parking lot of the Anderson Road Fitness Trail on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.



When the plan is implemented, pedestrian access at the trailhead will be permitted. On these peak visitation days trail users may park their vehicles just beyond the entrance in a new gravel lot. As a reminder, if trail users bring their pets into the park, they are not allowed in the beach or pavilion areas. This restriction does not apply to service animals.



For additional information, the public can call the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.



