A1C Star Tajyar: The eyes protecting the skies

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- Rows of computer monitors stretch across a low lit room, like corn stalks lining a field.



Click, click, click. Fingers rhythmically type across a keyboard.



She is watching, lethal and ready.



Enemy technology carelessly releases frequencies and signals into the air like dandelion pieces floating away in the warm summer breeze. The Airman 1st Class sees through the enemies’ flowery disguise.



The San Diego native translates the cyber language into actual threat levels to air operations.



Star Tajyar concentrates her eyes, protecting the skies.



“My job is a lot of fun and has been a great learning experience,” said Tajya, her contagious smile breaking out. “I like working on our Special Reconnaissance Operations.”



Established under the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), Tajya is assigned to the 612th Air Operations Center, which is physically located on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.



Tajyar mentioned she enjoys ‘watching out’ for the aircraft and safeguarding the pilots, keeping them ‘good-to-go’. Through the use of intelligence equipment, Tajyar ensures the Department of Defense maintains air superiority, which is the ability to fly freely and safely in a specific air domain during conflicts.



As a threat to air operations analyst,Tajyar detects threats that could affect the aircraft flying in the entire U.S. Southern Command. The SOUTHCOM oversees 31 countries, 12 dependencies and areas of special sovereignty, to include Latin America and the Caribbean Sea.



“Airman Tajyar has really proven herself as a top tier Airman,” said Staff Sgt. Hannah Hooten, 612th AOC noncommissioned officer in charge and supervisor to Tajyar. “She is so open to changes and learning. She takes all information and skills she learns and utilizes it towards change, pushing operations forward. She is a model Airman.”



In addition to her role on the threat terror operations team, Tajyar is a tactical combat casualty care instructor, as well as an active volunteer in her community.



“I always try to do the best I can,” said Tajyar. “I love doing my job, and want to do it well. I am learning as much as I can, so I can be the best Airman possible.”

