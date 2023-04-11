Sidewalk sales to offer extra savings on everyday items at stateside stores during Military Appreciation Month in May

Courtesy Photo | Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying deeper savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s “Hometown Heroes” Sidewalk Sale event May 1-29. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/686836287.





FORT LEE, Va. – Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying deeper savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s “Hometown Heroes” Sidewalk Sale event May 1-29.



“The title of our sidewalk sale event, ‘Hometown Heroes,’ is appropriate during Military Appreciation Month in May as we celebrate our service members and their families by offering even greater savings on their favorite products,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



Weather permitting, most commissaries will have one two-to-three-day outdoor weekend sidewalk sale event in May, featuring extra savings on a variety of everyday items. Event dates are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the sidewalk sale webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales) for their store’s sale dates and check their commissary webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations) or talk to their store manager for more details or updates.



Customers have a variety of options to choose from. Sale items may include products such as cold cereals, snacks (nuts, chips, candy), coffee products, flavored water and juices, energy drinks, beverages, pet food, international foods, baking goods, canned goods, non-food items (paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, cleaning products), baby products, and health and beauty products.



Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.



“We can never thank our military enough for their dedicated service,” Saucedo added. “However, at DeCA we can ensure we do our best to deliver the savings they deserve and strive to be our customers’ grocery provider of choice.”

