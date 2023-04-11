Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Chang Park

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Chang Park, 8th Medical Group flight chief of education and training, on becoming this week’s Pride of the Pack!

    As the flight chief of education and training, Park oversees all medical training for the 8th Fighter Wing. As a Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor, he helps ensure that the #WolfPack is always ready and achieved the highest course completion percentage in PACAF.

    “My favorite aspect of my job is teaching medical and non-medical personnel,” Park said. “I know that with the knowledge they receive from the training, they will one day be able to save someone’s life. Readiness is the key to airpower. To win, we must focus on training and education!”

    Excellent work, TSgt Park, and thank you for all your hard work to keep the Wolf Pack ready to defend the base!

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 04:37
    Story ID: 442950
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
