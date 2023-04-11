Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Chang Park

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Tech. Sgt. Chang Park, 8th Medical Group flight chief of education and training, teach...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | Tech. Sgt. Chang Park, 8th Medical Group flight chief of education and training, teach a group of Airmen on how to apply tactical field care to a patient at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2023. Park is also a Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor for the 8th Fighter Wing, he was able to help Kunsan AB achieve the highest completion percentage in PACAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page

Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Chang Park, 8th Medical Group flight chief of education and training, on becoming this week’s Pride of the Pack!



As the flight chief of education and training, Park oversees all medical training for the 8th Fighter Wing. As a Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor, he helps ensure that the #WolfPack is always ready and achieved the highest course completion percentage in PACAF.



“My favorite aspect of my job is teaching medical and non-medical personnel,” Park said. “I know that with the knowledge they receive from the training, they will one day be able to save someone’s life. Readiness is the key to airpower. To win, we must focus on training and education!”



Excellent work, TSgt Park, and thank you for all your hard work to keep the Wolf Pack ready to defend the base!