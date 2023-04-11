Corps to host public meeting on Robinson Lake restoration study

Courtesy Photo | A view of Robinson Lake, in Lower Pool 4, near Wabasha, Minnesota, July 27.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A view of Robinson Lake, in Lower Pool 4, near Wabasha, Minnesota, July 27. see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the Lower Pool 4 Robinson Lake habitat rehabilitation and enhancement study, and will host a public meeting

May 17, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Wabasha-Kellogg High School. The school is located at 2113 Hiawatha Dr. E., Wabasha, Minnesota.



The public can also watch the presentation live on the St. Paul District YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C27MSYFxcPc.



The meeting will begin with a short presentation at 6:15 p.m., about the program and ideas to improve the habitat in Robinson Lake. An open house will follow the presentation, and the public is invited to discuss the project and ask questions of agency representatives.



This study area is located within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, near Wabasha. The Corps is seeking public comments on potential restoration measures to improve Robinson Lake. The measures to improve habitat may include but are not limited to building islands, planting trees, managing invasive species, dredging for fish habitat and stabilizing riverbanks.



This project is the second phase of a Lower Pool 4 study to improve the habitat. Phase 1 is the Big Lake study that is focused on maintaining, enhancing and creating habitat suitable for aquatic plants and animals.



People needing special accommodations for the meeting are asked to contact Ben Nelson at 651-290-5250 or benjamin.c.nelson@usace.army.mil no later than May 10.



This project is funded under the authority of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program. This program is intended to ensure the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring. In the more than 30-year history of the program, more than 55 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres on the Upper Mississippi River, from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.



-30-