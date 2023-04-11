Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) commenced Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with a proclamation signing and kick-off ceremony April 14.



The shipyard will participate in command-sponsored events and other activities designed to raise awareness throughout the month of April and put a focus on the prevention of sexual assaults.



“We each play a pivotal role in preventing sexual assault from occurring in the first place, but if it does, we must also help and advocate for those in need by providing all available support and resources,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson. “We must care for and respect all our teammates, doing everything in our power to stand with and elevate them.”



NNSY is committed to educating service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and contractors about the prevention of sexual assault while also providing a work environment built on mutual respect and inclusion for all.



“Respect, protect, and empower” are key strategies in preventing sexual assault.



“We all have the ability and responsibility to eliminate behaviors that promote sexual assault and to create a healthy work environment,” said NNSY Suffolk Complex Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Shalise Figueroa. “When we gather at events like the annual SAAPM month kickoff, we are given a golden opportunity to come together as a shipyard community, and take responsibility for stepping forward and emphasizing the key Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) messages of ‘respect, protect, and empower.’”



The DoD Safe Helpline can connect individuals to their local SAPR program and provide support. Services are available to members of the DoD community and their families 24/7 via telephone 1-877-995-5247, text 55-247 if CONUS, 571-470-5546 if OCONUS, and online at https://www.safehelpline.org.

