Scearbo Helps Save Life

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – On a hot day in August of 2022, Lt. Col. Tori Scearbo, chief nurse of the 157th Medical Group, was driving through Greenland, N.H., on the way to meet a friend, when she encountered a motor vehicle accident.



“I just happened to look up and see a little old man in my rearview mirror driving really slow,” Scearbo said. “Then he started drifting into oncoming traffic.”



“He hit another car head-on, fortunately at a low speed,” she explained. “At that point I knew I had to stop.”



Using her own car to block oncoming traffic, Scearbo got out and went right to the elderly driver’s vehicle to check on him. Observing that the man’s condition was rapidly turning for the worse, Scearbo pulled him out of the car with the help of a few bystanders.



“By the time he was on the ground, he didn’t have a pulse,” Scearbo said. “I had someone call 911, and I started chest compressions.”



“Anyone who has done chest compressions knows it's not easy,” she explained. “It was 90 degrees out, there was sweat pouring off me, but I had to keep doing it until EMS arrived.”



Moments after the man was transported to the hospital, Scearbo, an ICU nurse at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, received a group text message from her own department that warned of a elderly man coming in with cardiac arrest. Scearbo contacted her colleague and gave her a firsthand account of the incident.



“I really didn’t do anything that any of us wouldn’t do in that situation,” Scearbo said.



Scearbo, a Portsmouth resident, has been a nurse with the N.H. Air Guard since May of 2011, after transferring from the Maine Air National Guard.



The day after the incident, Scearbo went to the hospital and visited the man whose life she saved, finding him alert and in good spirits.



She was awarded a N.H. Commendation Medal for her actions.



“She’s a hero, there’s no doubt about it,” said Brig. Gen. John Pogorek, the assistant adjutant general for Air, New Hampshire National Guard. “She came in at just the right time and saved this person's life.”

