LAS VEGAS – Twenty wrestling Soldier-Athletes will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open on April 26-30 at the South Point Casino and Hotel. Soldier-Athletes will compete in one of three disciplines: Women’s Freestyle, Men’s Freestyle, and Men’s Greco-Roman.
Every champion of the 2023 U.S. Open will automatically qualify for Final X in their respective weight class. Final X is the last step of the world team trials process, where winners in each weight class will head to the World Championships.
“We’re looking forward to being able to showcase the exceptional skill and talent of our Soldier-Athletes at the U.S. Open,” said Shon Lewis, Army World Class Athlete Program wrestling coach. “We have a great team, and we’re ready to compete and win.”
Soldier-Athletes assigned to WCAP will compete in the following weight classes:
Women’s Freestyle
Sgt. Areana Villaescusa, 55kg
Spc. Aleaah Gould, 50kg
Spc. Estrella Dorado-Marin, 53kg
Spc. Brenda Reyna, 59kg
Spc. Bridgette Duty, 62kg
Pfc. Tristan Kelly, 76kg
Men’s Freestyle
Staff Sgt. Morgan McIntosh, 92kg
Men’s Greco-Roman
Cpt. Michael Hooker, 72kg
Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, 60kg
Sgt. Xavier Johnson, 63kg
Sgt. Leslie Fuenffinger, 63kg
Spc. Dalton Duffield, 55kg
Spc. Dalton Roberts, 60kg
Spc. Alejandro Sancho, 67kg
Spc. Jesse Thielke, 67kg
Spc. Britton Holmes, 72kg
Spc. Spencer Woods, 82kg
Pfc. Kamal Bey, 77kg
Pvt. William Sullivan, 55kg
Pvt. Justus Scott, 72kg
Full biographies of the Soldiers competing can be found here: https://www.armywcap.com/soldier-athletes/olympic-sports/wrestling
To follow the journey of these athletes on the road to Paris 2024, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 17:20
|Story ID:
|442862
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twenty wrestling Soldier-Athletes to compete for national titles at 2023 U.S. Open, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT