Twenty wrestling Soldier-Athletes to compete for national titles at 2023 U.S. Open

LAS VEGAS – Twenty wrestling Soldier-Athletes will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open on April 26-30 at the South Point Casino and Hotel. Soldier-Athletes will compete in one of three disciplines: Women’s Freestyle, Men’s Freestyle, and Men’s Greco-Roman.



Every champion of the 2023 U.S. Open will automatically qualify for Final X in their respective weight class. Final X is the last step of the world team trials process, where winners in each weight class will head to the World Championships.



“We’re looking forward to being able to showcase the exceptional skill and talent of our Soldier-Athletes at the U.S. Open,” said Shon Lewis, Army World Class Athlete Program wrestling coach. “We have a great team, and we’re ready to compete and win.”



Soldier-Athletes assigned to WCAP will compete in the following weight classes:



Women’s Freestyle

Sgt. Areana Villaescusa, 55kg

Spc. Aleaah Gould, 50kg

Spc. Estrella Dorado-Marin, 53kg

Spc. Brenda Reyna, 59kg

Spc. Bridgette Duty, 62kg

Pfc. Tristan Kelly, 76kg



Men’s Freestyle

Staff Sgt. Morgan McIntosh, 92kg



Men’s Greco-Roman

Cpt. Michael Hooker, 72kg

Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, 60kg

Sgt. Xavier Johnson, 63kg

Sgt. Leslie Fuenffinger, 63kg

Spc. Dalton Duffield, 55kg

Spc. Dalton Roberts, 60kg

Spc. Alejandro Sancho, 67kg

Spc. Jesse Thielke, 67kg

Spc. Britton Holmes, 72kg

Spc. Spencer Woods, 82kg

Pfc. Kamal Bey, 77kg

Pvt. William Sullivan, 55kg

Pvt. Justus Scott, 72kg





Full biographies of the Soldiers competing can be found here: https://www.armywcap.com/soldier-athletes/olympic-sports/wrestling



