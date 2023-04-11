US Naval Community College Selects Tidewater Community College for Maritime Logistics Program

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | Transition from sketch to photograph of U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey taking off...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | Transition from sketch to photograph of U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey taking off from an amphibious transport dock ship with title "USNCC Selects TCC for Maritime Logistics Program." The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This graphic was made using layers, text, and a photograph. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected Tidewater Community College as one of the Pilot II maritime logistics associate degree programs March 29, 2023.



This new agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree in maritime-focused logistics that will directly contribute to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.



“As a general, Dwight D. Eisenhower said ‘battles, campaigns, and even wars have been won or lost primarily because of logistics,’” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “We are excited to be a part of the lifelong journey of education for those logisticians who keep the Department of the Navy a global Navy and Marine Corps.”



Naval professionals who pursue the Associate of Applied Science in Technical Studies through USNCC will have an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of maritime logistics and supply chain management, including purchasing and inbound logistics; handling; warehousing; inventory and financial controls; and transportation. The degree will also have an established transfer path to a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies - Leadership Major through Old Dominion University.



“Tidewater Community College is proud to support the lifelong learning efforts of Naval professionals in Maritime Logistics. This partnership with the U.S. Naval Community College will allow maritime logisticians to support the Hampton Roads community and communities across the world. The shared commitment to education and partnership among TCC and USNCC is commendable, and we look forward to this significant collaboration,” said TCC’s President Marcia Conston, Ph.D.



The degree pathway also includes a Certificate in Naval Studies taught by the USNCC’s faculty and a Career Studies Certificate in Logistics taught by the faculty at TCC.



TCC is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. While USNCC is pursuing accreditation – a process that typically takes two to three years – TCC will be the primary degree grantor for this associate degree program, ensuring the service members who graduate from this program receive a transferable degree from an accredited institution.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out a student interest form on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu, and the USNCC anticipates accepting applications on the website starting in February. The first courses will start in the summer of 2023.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out a student interest form on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu, and the USNCC anticipates accepting applications on the website starting in February. The first courses will start in the summer of 2023.