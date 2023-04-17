Navy Exchange Service Command Earns VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Nearly half of NEXCOM’s 13,000 global workforce is military affiliated including U....... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Nearly half of NEXCOM’s 13,000 global workforce is military affiliated including U. S. Navy veterans, retired Chief Yeoman Robert Ross, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and retired Senior Chief Storekeeper Cleveland Rogers, Office Services Manager. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy quality of life mission by providing essential products, services, uniforms and hospitality for military communities worldwide. see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced it has earned the designation VETS Indexes Recognized Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes NEXCOM’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.



“As a Navy veteran who was fortunate enough to become NEXCOM’s first civilian CEO, I’m very proud of our ongoing efforts to actively support our military communities by employing veterans,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “In fact, nearly half of our global workforce of 13,000 associates has a military affiliation. Veterans bring a wealth of talent and experience with them, which is utilized in every area of our organization, from retail, to services, to hospitality and to telecommunications. They make us a stronger organization, one that is better able to serve the needs of our men and women in uniform.”



The VETS Indexes conducts an in-depth survey and recognition program that analyzes employers’ policies, practices and outcomes in detail in five areas: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse/family support. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities. VETS Indexes recognized 200 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer and Recognized Employer.



“NEXCOM has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting veteran and military-connected employees, and then helping them grow and develop into leaders,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, NEXCOM distinguished itself among veteran employers and should be commended.”