    More than 70 entries in Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's 13th Annual Research Symposium

    More than 70 entries in Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's 13th Annual Research Symposium

    CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Story by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosted the 13th Annual Research Symposium on April 13, 2023. The yearly symposium showcases medical and dental research efforts for the past year.

    The event received an astounding 73 submissions from NMCCL, 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Dental Battalion, Marine Raider Battalion, Campbell University, Duke University and Cape Fear Valley Health. This year’s entries more than doubled the 2022 entry numbers.

    NMCCL’s Commander and Director, Captain Kevin Brown, applauded the event saying participants should be “proud of the growth of scholarly activity in our region…it improves patient outcomes and contributes to national security.”

    Research submissions included poster and podium presentations with awards presented for several categories:

    - Case Report Poster Presentation: LT Amelia Goodfellow, USN

    - Literature Review Poster Presentation: LT Melissa Kerr, USN

    - Quality Improvement/Practice Improvement Poster Presentation: Lana Cooper, Campbell University

    - Clinical Research Poster Presentation: LT Brett Frazier, USN

    - Quality Improvement/Practice Improvement Podium Presentation: LT Stephen Duncan, LCDR Julianne Oates, LT Randall Barlow, CDR Danielle Cuevas, Chad Moore, CDR (ret) LCDR Justin Hefley, USN

    - Literature Review Podium Presentation: Thomas Mathis, Abdul-Rahman Saleh, Campbell University

    - Clinical Research Podium Presentation: Mark Sahyouni, Dr. Godwin Dogbey, Dr. Nicholas Pennings, Campbell University

    The event was held in partnership with The Geneva Foundation and the Henry J. Foundation.

