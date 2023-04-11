USS Boxer Sailor Named SAPR UVA of the Year

During the Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) bake-off competition and award ceremony, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Sailor Interior Communications Electrician (IC) 2nd Class Jayson Salgado was named the SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year.



Hosted April 3, the event was held to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and to recognize outstanding SAPR awareness and advocate response from Sailors across the waterfront.



“He [Salgado] has been chosen because he goes above and beyond this call of duty not only for the SAPR program and for the support he provides to USS Boxer Sailors, but also to the installation as a whole,” said Kristin Kammermeier, the Installation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Fleet and Family Support Center, NBSD.



Salgado successfully delivered 35 hours of SAPR training, was active in FY22 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events and has taken on a caseload while balancing his workload as a ship-based IC.



“I've been doing SAPR UVA work since August of 2021, and since then, I've conducted training for a plethora of [command indoctrination] classes and taught the annual training for Boxer,” said Salgado, a native of Lawrence, Indiana. “The main reason that I wanted to be a SAPR UVA was to give survivors the opportunity to regain control of their lives. I love helping people and assisting them with whatever I can.”



Salgado is dedicated to the well-being of his fellow shipmates, and his chain-of-command has taken notice of this commitment to the mission and Sailors.



“This is a true honor for both IC2 Salgado and the Boxer team to award him with such recognition,” said Boxer Command Master Chief Jose J. Ramiro. “IC2 Salgado is a true definition of being a shipmate. He genuinely cares, and he is always going the extra mile to support all of his Sailors. Onboard Boxer, we have Sailors from different places, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, and as such we are empowering our Sailors to build an environment that protects each other. IC2 Salgado is one of the main architects that is helping us to build it. We are honored to have him onboard.”



Since the establishment of the Joint Task Force for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, the Armed Forces have trained more than 1,000,000 service members and established sexual assault program offices at all major installations.



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned February 11, 1995 and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.



