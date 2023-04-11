36th Wing dedicated crew chiefs; the legacy continues

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Nine aircraft maintainers with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron were recognized as dedicated crew chiefs in a ceremony for the RQ-4B Global Hawk on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2023.



During the ceremony the newly recognized dedicated crew chiefs unveiled their names painted on the side of their assigned aircraft.



“The DCC tradition started during World War II when an individual or crew of maintainers were consistently assigned to a specific aircraft. The responsibility developed into pride-in-ownership and fostered a relationship between humans and their machines. The maintainers knew every fastener, all the oddities and quirks of their assigned tail; and knowing the ins and outs of their airplanes

formed a more lethal fighting force,“ said Senior Master Sgt. Victor Babauta, 4th RS lead production superintendent.



The United States Pacific Air Force’s vision is to have an agile, accurately postured, undeterred, and lethal force capable of dedicating peerless effects from cooperation to conflict. Andersen’s aircraft maintainers do this by ensuring the hundreds of aircraft that land here on Guam are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots or drones can safely and effectively complete their missions.



Designated crew chiefs pay very close attention to detail each and every time they make repairs to an aircraft or complete flight safety and function checks. They also share their knowledge with others to build up the Airmen around them.



“Dedicated crew chief is a title which is earned and not given. DCCs are first-level supervisors in the flightline management structure who manage and supervise all maintenance on their aircraft. They are selected based on sustained initiative, management, leadership ability, and technical knowledge,” said Babauta.



The tradition of the DCC instills a sense of pride in those selected and gives the aircraft maintainers who work extra hard the recognition they deserve, Staff Sgt. Zachary Post, 4th RS newly dedicated crew chief explained.



“Having my name on an aircraft while knowing the impact we, at Andersen, have on the mission betters the work environment,” said Post. “When picked for this position I felt extremely proud and thankful because I know I was selected by my leadership and that shows me my work isn't going unnoticed.“



Once assigned to an aircraft a DCC will hold that position until they either promote, permanent change of station or move on to another position. It can range anywhere from a few months to 3-4 years.



The nine dedicated crew chiefs and assistant dedicated crew chiefs and their assigned aircraft are as follows;

Joining Lt. Col. Turner on A2040,

DCC Staff Sgt. Zachary Post,

ADCC Senior Airman Christian Cuypers and

ADCC Airman 1st Class Morgan Samples



Joining Maj. Max Lutton on the A2034,

DCC Staff Sgt. Corbinian Coffman,

ADCC Senior Airman James Quint and

ADCC Airman 1st Class Logan Lignowski



Joining Capt. Sean Heron on A2044

DCC Staff Sgt. Araymis Franklin,

ADCC Senior Airman Joshua Maver and

ADCC Airman 1st Class Jahlon Murphy

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 Story ID: 442613 This work, 36th Wing dedicated crew chiefs; the legacy continues, by A1C Allison Martin