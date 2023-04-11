Naval Hospital Bremerton hosts BUMED and DHA Leadership

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Raising a point…Sailors assigned to various commands with Submarine Group 9 at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Raising a point…Sailors assigned to various commands with Submarine Group 9 at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor were provided the opportunity to share their sentiments on health care delivery from Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency with Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations. Via and Julian were in the region to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active duty placement practices and more, April 11 and 12, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Douglas NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Darin Via, Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Ms. Regina M. Julian, Defense Health Agency Deputy Assistant Director for Health Care Operations convened a team of top-level military medical executives at Naval Hospital Bremerton, April 11, 2023.



The Department of Defense officials gathered to conduct multiple fact-finding sessions to help address statements on access to care concerns, billet cuts and manning issues, civilian hiring and active-duty placement practices and more.



“We’re here to help today as well as five years forward. We want to self-assess and self-correct as we find opportunities to improve upon our capability. Where is there room for improvement?” openly questioned Via.



Joining Via and Julian were Col. Jonathan Craig Taylor, Puget Sound Military Health System market director and Madigan Army Medical Center commander, Mr. Mark Boman, chief of staff for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Capt. Thecly Scott, deputy director for San Diego Military Health System, Capt. Erich Dietrich, Navy Medicine manpower director, Capt. Ronald Fancher, Navy Medicine’s DHA interface officer and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman James Carbone, Hospital Corps deputy director.



They met with senior leadership in the Navy’s third largest fleet concentration, consulted with Health Net Federal Services representatives and visited with St. Michael Medical Center management. They also talked with enlisted personnel.



Via and Julian were candidly questioned by Sailors at Submarine Group 9 on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor. Such topics brought up included difficulty on scheduling an appointment and frustration that a consult becomes an additional reminder to schedule an appointment.



“We need to ensure we’re connecting every patient to the appointment they need. It’s getting to the right – right care, right provider, right setting, right time for the right patient – which is an important part of the overall healthcare process,” remarked Via.



“How can we expedite and make it easier for our patients to get them in. Technology is great, but healthcare is a human trait. Patients need to connect,” added Julian, with professional experience from 20 years serving as an U.S. Air Force Medical Service Corps officer and a personal connection being born in a military hospital.



That experience of care and access to care are being completely scrutinized.



“There are a lot of complexities as we currently team and work together to shepherd people through our health system. We put too much onus on the patient. In the future, we need to, and will, walk people through to lead them where they need to go. We appreciate our beneficiaries. We want to know any delays they have in getting access to the care they need and the care they deserve. I strongly urge anyone to please contact us, if necessary,” stated Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NHB director and NMRTC commanding officer.



According to historical data, health care delivery has been provided in the Puget Sound area for Navy personnel since the early 1890s, especially upgraded with the initial naval hospital designated April 1, 1903. In the 120 years since – through two world wars, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and from 2020 to 2022 in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, Navy doctors, nurses, hospital corpsmen and support staff have put service before self to care for those in need.



Yet headlines since last year have pointed to both local civilian and military hospitals as lacking suitable staffing to handle patient-loads.



“Constant attention is required to ensure we are meeting the needs of providing healthcare here,” stated Capt. Mark F. Lund, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton executive officer.



That tradition of providing healthcare is still in place even as change has been brought to the military treatment facility.



Under the DHA construct, The DHA is responsible for providing the healthcare benefit; including management of the civilian workforce, the quality of that care, the budgetary needs of the MTF, and the provision of the facility and equipment needed. Navy Medicine oversees the active-duty component of the staff and their readiness to respond to operational support. Mission readiness remains the primary focus of any MTF.



“We – Navy Medicine and DHA – are not two separate entities,” said Via, affirming that military medicine is unique. It does not exist to make a living billing patients like civilian counterparts. It is there at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton to be a ready medical force capable to ensure that the Navy Fleet is a medically ready force.



“Can we get the reps and sets [with patient care] to be fit and ready for our mission?” stressed Via. “If there are barriers in place, we need to solve them. Get to the root cause. That’s our focus here.”



NHB/NMRTC Bremerton is part of the Puget Sound Military Health System market, which also includes Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and the Air Force’s 62nd Medical Squadron, which Via and Julian also visited during their time in the Pacific Northwest.