Surface Force Leaders Emphasize Connectedness in 2nd Annual DEI Summit

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) hosted the 2nd annual Surface Forces Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Summit April 11-12 in San Diego.



The theme for the summit was “Connectedness,” and its purpose was to identify and address challenges across the Surface Force, help inspire leaders to build connectedness, foster community advocacy, and inspire leaders to build effective warfighting teams.



Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces welcomed participants by emphasizing the role of connectedness.



“Our Surface Force is made up of warfighters, members of teams charged to fight and win,” said Vice Adm. Kitchener. “To build the most effective warfighting teams, we need Sailors who trust and respect one another. Teams built on these principles create connectedness, and connected teams are capable of accomplishing any mission and overcoming any adversary.”



The DEI Summit’s objectives were to:

• Educate – Develop awareness on bias, mentoring, and psychological safety.

• Listen – Identify blind spots in outreach (accessions) and equity/inclusion (retention) across the Surface Enterprise.

• Network – Initiate and cultivate relationships, connections, and cohesion to increase learning.

• Resolve – Propose recommendations for improvements and subsequent actions.



The event was also a platform to inform the Surface Force about new policy updates and DEI initiatives, conduct insightful panels, and engage in breakout and mentorship sessions for Sailors to receive feedback from senior leaders.



“The summit brought together a lot of ideas that I can bring back to my command,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Koi Muhoro. “Everyone in the Navy has superpowers, and we can all bring these powers to our teams to help us work better together.”



Leaders also emphasized the importance of building connected and diverse teams that embody warfighting effectiveness.



“This was a great opportunity to learn about how we connect as Sailors and strengthen our warfighting teams,” said Command Master Chief Larae Baker, of Littoral Combat Squadron 2 (LCSRON) “I encourage everyone to be part of this conversation and learn more about how we build teams that are ready to fight and win.”



The DEI Summit provided an avenue to foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusivity to unleash the full potential, talents, and skills of all surface Sailors and ensure warfighting advantage. Leaders and guest speakers also highlighted the importance of embracing diverse thought and organizational creativity, increasing mentorship opportunities, building trust and psychological safety.



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



