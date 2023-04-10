Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense System Achieves Full Rate Production

The Integrated Fires Mission Command (IFMC) Project Office, under Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, announced that the Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) received a successful Full Rate Production (FRP) Defense Acquisition Board (DAB) decision on April 10.



This major milestone for IBCS follows completion of Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, which concluded in October 2022.



"IBCS is the Army's top Air and Missile Defense Modernization effort and the only Army Acquisition Category 1D program with the Defense Acquisition Executive, Dr. William LaPlante, as the Milestone Decision Authority,” said Col. Chris Hill, project manager of the IFMC Project Office in Huntsville, Ala. “Navigating a successful FRP DAB is truly a monumental accomplishment for the collective team. Our soldiers’ and civilians’ dedication, expertise, and collaboration with industry and the stakeholder community has paved the way for a more effective and coordinated capability against complex air and missile threats that will serve our Army and Joint force for decades to come.”



IBCS executed a diverse range of rigorous testing on its path to achieving FRP. Testing and evaluation proved the system’s capability to integrate a variety of sensors and effectors to work together under an integrated command and control system. IBCS is a key component of the Army's broader modernization efforts and provides transformational air and missile defense capabilities.



“The Army is proving it can and will succeed with its modernization plans as we continue to build momentum for the future,” said Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer, Missiles and Space. “The sensor and effector integration this program brings to air and missile defense will ensure that our warfighters are best equipped to provide air defense against enemy threats. The success of this program is a testament to the incredible talent and capability of the soldiers, civilians and industry partners whose work ensures the safety and security of our nation.”

