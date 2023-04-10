Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operates in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) is conducting a full spectrum of multi-domain and integrated operations in the Philippine Sea.



The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) are currently on a routine deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“We’re operating, communicating and coordinating movements and actions in the Philippine Sea as a demonstration of our capability to compete and respond across all domains from space to the undersea,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “We’re here not only reassure our allies and partners of our unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order, but to work alongside them with a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our carrier strike group is postured to respond to coercive behavior from those who seek to destabilize the region.”



Prior to Philippine Sea operations, NIMCSG conducted a trilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy. Combined operations included anti-submarine exercises, search and rescue exercises, and staff embarkations. The U.S. Navy regularly holds combined exercises such as these to strengthen ties among allied countries and to build shared interoperability.



NIMCSG consists of USS Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS Wayne E. Meyer of Destroyer Squadron Nine.



Nimitz’s embarked air wing consists of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94, “Kestrels” of VFA-137, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific reg

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 01:17 Story ID: 442357 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 31 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operates in the Philippine Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.