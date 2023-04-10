Fort McCoy plans 2023 Arbor Day celebration

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Event-goers stop for a photo with the Tree City USA flag as Fort McCoy, Wis., held its...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Event-goers stop for a photo with the Tree City USA flag as Fort McCoy, Wis., held its annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at the installation. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy will hold its annual Arbor Day celebration 9 a.m. April 28 west of building 101 on the cantonment area at the installation.



During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel will help children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of tree seedlings, said Forester Charles Mentzel with the Forestry Office of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



“Everyone is invited to attend,” Mentzel said. “The post will also be receiving its 34th Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation (NADF) during the celebration.”



According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854. The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain.



Morton later became editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska.



On Jan. 7, 1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. An agriculture board agreed, and Arbor Day was born. The first Arbor Day was held April 10, 1872.



The tradition spread quickly. Within 20 years, Arbor Day had reached a large swath of the nation and was celebrated in every state except for Delaware. It wasn’t until 1970, however, that Arbor Day became recognized nationwide, thanks to President Richard Nixon. This move was in line with other environmentally friendly actions taken by Nixon in the 1970s, including the passing of the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Protection Act, and more.



Mentzel said the Fort McCoy Arbor Day event is always coordinated by the installation Forestry program. In addition to the hundreds of trees planned for planting during the observance, thousands more will be planted on post.



“Planting thousands of new trees is an effort that is repeated every year on post,” Mentzel said. “Fort McCoy has more than 46,000 acres of forested land managed by the Forestry Office, and it’s important to maintain those forested areas.”



Mentzel said in 2023, the plan is also to plant thousands of trees in Training Area B-05 and Training Area A-04. Those tree-planting efforts will likely be completed with local students and groups as well like in past years, Mentzel said.



During the 2022 Arbor Day celebration, more than 500 trees were planted, and everyone had a great time.



“It was fantastic to celebrate trees with the best turn-out in years,” Mentzel said after the event. “No masks and a lot of smiles — all in the name of trees. To see the kids’ faces having a good time is worth all the work to prepare for that day. The children and adults planted more than 500 trees at that site. It was a great effort by all.”



