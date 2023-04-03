USACE’s Albuquerque District hosts business opportunities open house

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District hosted a Business Opportunities Open House at the Albuquerque Convention Center, March 30.



About 200 representatives from regional small and large businesses attended the Business Opportunities Open House (BOOH), which focused on facilitating partnerships with businesses and highlighting contract opportunities.



"This is our first business opportunities open house we have in-person since coming out of a COVID-19 environment and we’re really focused on rebuilding our connections with our partners,” said Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District.



During the BOOH, industry participants had an opportunity to meet with Albuquerque District representatives from several USACE functional areas including Contracting, Civil Works, Construction, Hydraulics and Hydrology, Lake and Dam Operations, Safety, Real Estate, and others.



“It’s an opportunity to share what our district does for the communities we serve,” Hansbrough said. “So as we get to know each other a little bit better we can work together and build trust and be more successful, and put potential contractors in a position to be successful for the benefit of our community.



Partner organizations including the Society of American Military Engineers, General Services Administration, New Mexico Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Minority Business Development Agency, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, and others also participated in the BOOH to strengthen networking and cooperation opportunities.



Networking opportunities like the BOOH are a great resource for information about future project opportunities and recruitment, said Jon Peña, Society for American Military Engineers.



“Our mission focuses on the protection and the development of United States infrastructure. Whether it’s military related or not, it all serves a purpose for the U.S.,” Peña said. “Everything we do impacts communities that we work in. That’s utilities, transportation projects, big buildings – so we have a personal touch on the community and I see great value in that.”



The BOOH had three distinct goals in line with USACE’s partnership philosophy – to communicate upcoming project requirements, identify and promote collaboration opportunities, and to build commitment to supporting USACE requirements.



“Our Small Business Programs Deputy, Stephanie Parra, really set up a great event with the right people and the right environment,” Hansbrough said. “The turnout is impressive and it’s a great tool to for us to better source quality contractors and deliver quality products to the communities we serve.”



Visit www.spa.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program to learn more about doing business with USACE and the Small Business Program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 18:54 Story ID: 442294 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE’s Albuquerque District hosts business opportunities open house, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.