April events promote sexual assault awareness and prevention efforts

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins and Deputy Director Kenneth Watson signed the 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Operations Center April 3.

The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime is observing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with events and activities throughout April to bring awareness of sexual assault in all its forms.



Historically, both civilian and military communities have used April to highlight resources available to victims of sexual assault and continue discussion on how to prevent assault, how to report assault and ways to support survivors.



The month-long observation kicked off April 3 with the signing of a special proclamation by DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins and Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson.



DLA Land and Maritime’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Shari Murnahan said April brings opportunities to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all DLA teammates, military and civilian alike, can live and work free from fear of abuse or assault.



The Defense Department’s theme this year is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”



The Department SAAPM website encourages everyone to “take a step forward and highlight the power of acts that can bolster prevention, increase reporting and promote advocacy for a safer DoD Community.”



For more information regarding sexual assault and reporting options contact Murnahan at 614-692-8846, visit the DLA SAPR website or call the DLA SAPR 24/7 hotline at 1-800-841-0937.



Several events throughout the month will give all Defense Supply Center Columbus associates opportunities to support sexual assault survivors and learn how to prevent these crimes.



TEAL TUESDAYS



Teal is known nationally as the color for sexual assault prevention and awareness and teal ribbons are a recognized symbol of support for sexual assault survivors. Associates can show support for survivors of sexual assault by wearing teal clothing, accessories or ribbons each Tuesday during the month of April. Share a photo with Murnahan at shari.murnahan@dla.mil to be entered into a drawing for a special SAAPM swag bag. Four winners will be drawn, and prizes will be awarded at the end of the month. Teal Tuesdays will be observed April 4, 11, 18 and 25.



SAAPM 5K



On April 24, a SAAPM 5K will be held at the DSCC MWR Fitness Center in partnership with the Ohio National Guard. The race will follow opening remarks at 2:30 p.m. Runners and walkers are welcome, and a one-mile option is also available. Medals will be awarded to the top finishers. To register, click here.



NATIONAL DENIM DAY



On April 26, the DLA Land and Maritime SAPR team invites all eligible employees to participate in Denim Day. The observance of Denim Day grew out of a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans. Enraged by the verdict, women of the Italian parliament protested by wearing jeans to work. Associates can show support for survivors of sexual assault by wearing denim to help bring awareness to victim-blaming and assert that there is never an excuse for rape. Share a photo with Murnahan at shari.murnahan@dla.mil to be entered into a drawing for a prize.