Extensive grading project to improve drainage underway at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work as part of an $850,000 grading project is shown April 3, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. An extensive grading project began in April 2023 around Fort McCoy's building 2000 on the cantonment area to improve drainage in that area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The project was awarded to RHI Construction, and Gerke Excavating of Tomah, Wis., is working as a subcontractor on the project. The work comes just several years after building 2000 itself was upgraded in 2018-19 with an approximate $5.1 million renovation. The project's completion is expected to be summer 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

An extensive grading project began in April around Fort McCoy’s building 2000 on the cantonment area to improve drainage in that area, said General Engineer Gareth Ferguson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



The project was awarded in an $850,000 contract to RHI construction, Ferguson said, and Gerke Excavating of Tomah, Wis., is working as a subcontractor on the project.



“This is to improve drainage around building 2000/2001 from the site down to Tarr Creek near the A Street and 10th Street intersection,” Ferguson said. “The project is expected to be complete by mid-summer.”



The work comes just several years after building 2000 itself was upgraded in 2018-19 with an approximate $5.1 million renovation. Work on the renovation began in October 2018 and was completed by contractor Platt Construction, also of Tomah.



Since its renovation, building 2000 supported operations for Operation Allies Welcome when it took place at the installation from August 2021 to February 2022, and it was a key facility in supporting a Mobilization Force Generation Installation mission in the summer of 2021 during the level III mobilization exercise Pershing Strike ’21.



That exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. Personnel used building 2000 extensively during that time.



Having construction projects completed with local contractors also supports local economies. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022 was an estimated $2.52 billion, above the $1.93 billion reported for FY 2021, garrison officials announced in March 2023. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $629.08 million for FY 2022 compared to $481.6 million for FY 2021.



FY 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included more than $42.5 million in military construction on post.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to the post so the installation is at its best for troops to complete training. So, even a grading project to improve drainage next to an important building like building 2000 contributes to that effort.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



