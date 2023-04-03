Exchange’s Spring Look Book is Blossoming with Savings

Courtesy Photo | Spring has sprung, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spring has sprung, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering military shoppers the hottest looks, fashions and trends at tax-free, military-exclusive pricing with its Spring Look Book. see less | View Image Page

Spring has sprung, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering military shoppers the hottest looks, fashions and trends at tax-free, military-exclusive pricing with its Spring Look Book.



The digital guide highlights spring’s best looks from name brands including Free People, Lucky Brand, Michael Kors, The North Face, Columbia, Kuhl, Under Armour, Champion, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin and more. Family brands such as Old Navy, Levi’s, Vans and Nike are also featured.



Military shoppers using their MILITARY STAR® card can enjoy bonus savings including an extra 15% off men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, footwear, handbags and accessories and an extra 10% savings on jewelry, watches and beauty products. Some exclusions apply.



Active-duty service members and their families, military retirees, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense civilians can shop the deals in-store and online. Honorably discharged Veterans can save at ShopMyExchange.com.



The Spring Look Book offers are valid April 7 through April 20.