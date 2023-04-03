NAD commander signs updated AMIE program management plan

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Col. John P. Lloyd, commander and division engineer of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Ayumi Davis | Col. John P. Lloyd, commander and division engineer of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, signs the updated Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineers program management plan at NAD headquarters April 6, 2023. Pictured with him from left to right and front to back are Keysha Cutts, the AMIE enterprise program manager and a program manager with the military integration division at the South Atlantic Division; Andre Chauncey, NAD AMIE program manager and New York District supervisory civil engineer; Joshua Voda, NAD chief of public affairs; Jean Lau, NAD Equal Employment Opportunity officer; John Primavera, NAD acting director of the regional business directorate and NAD AMIE champion; Javier Husband, executive assistant; Anela Arcari, NAD chief of staff; and Shamirra Shelton-Thornton, NAD program analyst and staff action coordination officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (April 6, 2023) – Col. John P. Lloyd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, signed the updated Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, program management plan at the NAD headquarters April 6.



The update to the program management plan places focus on campus engagement and presence, aligns the plan with current USACE campaign plan goals, incorporates current human resources best management practices and includes partnership alliance goals.



“The update to the AMIE program management plan shows a continued top-down commitment from NAD,” said Keysha Cutts, the AMIE enterprise program manager, also a program manager with the military integration division at the South Atlantic Division. “This will serve as the enterprise template for the other divisions to actively recommit and reengage.”



AMIE is a non-profit organization that works to foster diversity as an essential business strategy. It has more than 30 corporate and organizational industry partners, as well as 15 Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology-accredited Historically Black Colleges and Universities.



USACE has been a partner since 1996, with more than 25 full-time current employees who were former AMIE interns.



“NAD is the pioneer division, with Europe District as the inaugural and sustaining district, supporting the USACE-AMIE partnership,” Cutts said. “So many students can attest to the encouraging experiences they have had as AMIE students within NAD’s districts. The stories and success within NAD in the past are what also encouraged the other divisions to get on board and leverage the AMIE partnership.”



“Diversity in the workforce brings diversity of thought,” said Lloyd. “We need people who can relate and have the engineering background to solve problems in all types of communities. This partnership takes all of us to work, and I thank everyone for dedicating their time outside of their regular duties to do this. I look forward to seeing the good work we do and the great engineers we can support and work with.”