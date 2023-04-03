Cruise Missile Support Activity Atlantic Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. - Family, friends, colleagues and shipmates gathered at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to witness the time-honored tradition of a change of command ceremony coupled with a retirement ceremony.



Capt. Joseph R. O’Brien was relieved by Capt. Matthew T. Collins as commanding officer of Cruise Missile Support Activity Atlantic (CSMALANT), April 6, 2023.



“I am grateful for the trust placed in us by the Combatant Commanders, who rely on CMSALANT for Tomahawk Land Attack missile (TLAM) and hypersonic mission planning for their Navy, Marine Corps and Army components,” said O’Brien.



Under his command, O’Brien directly liaised with Combatant Commands and other agencies to provide Tomahawk operational integration consultations, mission planning, weaponeering, training, and other related services.



Assuming command, O’Brien immediately recognized an opportunity to increase understanding of Tomahawk capabilities and the TLAM mission planning process. He developed a comprehensive educational approach to inform leadership of the true capabilities of the weapon system in order for the President of the United States and Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to make fully informed decisions regarding the employment of national assets. Under his command, CMSALANT planned more than 3,000 Tomahawk missions.



“I am honored to have served my last Navy tour working alongside such dedicated government employees, sailors, and airmen as those at Cruise Missile Support Activity, Atlantic,” said O’Brien. “It’s been a privilege to lead this exceptional team, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I have no doubt CMSALANT will continue to thrive under the steady hand of Captain Collins.”



During O’Brien’s remarks, he shared sea stories, thanked his CMSALANT team for a job well done, and remarked on his trust in Collins taking over the position.



“Captain O’Brien has led CSMALANT through a period of significant growth, but there is more to come,” said Collins. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to build off his progress and work with an incredible team.”



The mission of CSMALANT is to plan and distribute TLAM missions and associated Command and Control (C2) to Tomahawk launch platforms and C2 nodes worldwide in support of combatant commands.

