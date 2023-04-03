Staff in the Spotlight

Meet James “Cody” Vanderlois! He’s the high-risk training safety administrator at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only bootcamp.



Vanderlois, a Navy veteran, was also a military child—born into an Army family and moved every three years of his life.



He became a Navy corpsman in 2000. He decided to get out of the military and start his own family in 2009. He’s lived in the area since 2005, making it the longest he’s ever stayed in one spot.



“I enjoy the fact that I grew up that way,” he said. “I mean, it’s nice to say that by the time I was a teenager I’ve already traveled more of the world than most people will in their entire life; but I don’t want that for my children.”



“I don’t have that one childhood friend that I can say, ‘I’ve known this kid since third grade,’” Vanderlois explained. “You don’t have that when you move so much.”



Married with two young kids, he spends most of his off-time with his family and riding his motorcycle. Riding his Harley Davidson is his favorite pastime. It’s also an interest he shares with his kids.



“I wanted to take my kids on the motorcycle way before the wife allowed it, and state law. Now they’re both big enough,” he said. “They absolutely love riding the motorcycle. That’s one of things they fight over the most, and I love riding too. That’s the biggest thing we really enjoy together.”



Having the opportunity to ride is weather dependent, and can be a challenge in the North Chicago area. He takes full advantage when the weather is nice and rides the motorcycle as much as possible. He rides to and from work just to get riding time in.



“As a matter of fact, today is what we’re calling motorcycle day. We’re going to pick it up today, out of the shop. My daughter is super excited because my son helped me drop it off, so she’s the one that gets to pick it up,” he said. “She’s been excited for the last three weeks.”



Although he rides as much as possible, his family is priority number one.



Vanderlois also does a lot of arts and crafts and plays board games at home with the family. It’s his kids’ hobbies and not necessarily his hobby, but he enjoys it because it’s quality time with his family.



“They’re growing so fast and they’re starting to develop their own personalities and get into different things,” said Vanderlois. “I try to encourage them to take on and try new things to see what they’re going to be interested in as they grow up; and see what they want to do.”



