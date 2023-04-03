Military Sealift Command Honors Women’s History Month

NORFOLK, Va. (March 30, 2023)— Civilian teammates and service members assigned to Military Sealift Command gathered to celebrate and honor the contributions of women across the Nation by hosting a virtual special observance for Women’s History Month, March 30.



Each March, the Department of Defense pays tribute to the women who, through their determination and contributions, have shaped America’s history and whose efforts continue to pave the way forward.



“In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week,” said MSC teammate Monica Henain, the Mistress of Ceremonies for the special observance. “The U.S. Congress followed suit the next year, passing a resolution establishing a national celebration.”



“Six years later, the National Women’s History Project successfully petitioned Congress to expand the event to the entire month of March,” Henain added. “Throughout history, women have broken barriers, through legitimate channels and otherwise, to serve in the military and defend our nation. However, women were not integrated into the military until 1948, when President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act.”



The keynote speaker for MSC’s special observance was Shirley Jones Esquire, who is a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) at the U.S. Government Accountability Office. As the first African American female in the agency’s history to be appointed to the position of Managing Associate General Counsel, within GAO’s Office of General Counsel she has management and leadership responsibility for three of the office’s legal teams focused on budget and appropriations law and congressional oversight.



“So why do we celebrate Women’s History Month? Or the better question is why is Women’s History Month important?” Jones queried. “Women have always made important contributions to our history; both in U.S. and abroad. But early textbooks almost totally excluded women from their pages.”



“By all accounts, unless the textbooks were referring to powerful Queens like Queen Cleopatra or legendary figures associated with slavery like Harriet Tubman, women were essentially left out of history,” according to Jones. “Thankfully this changed with the birth of Women’s History as an academic discipline and also a celebration led by the National Women’s History Project, now known as the National Women’s History Alliance, whose mission is to rewrite women back into history,”



Within the national organization of Blacks in Government (BIG), Ms. Jones assumed the position of BIG National President on Jan. 1, 2021. In her advocacy role, Ms. Jones has twice had the opportunity to testify before Congress on the lack of diversity in the government’s SES community and the impact of pay for performance on employee morale.



Part of Jones’ presentation included some of the recent accomplishments of Women.



“Women are paving the way as we now have women widely represented in all aspects of life,” according to Jones. “We have women mayors all over the country, like Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, Mayor London Breed in San Francisco and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the first female mayor of Charleston, West Virginia.”



“We have female governors. As a matter of fact, this is a record year as there are a record number of 12 women who are leading states,” Jones said. “(These include the governor) in my home state of Alabama, Kay Ivey, Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, and Tina Kotek of Oregon.”



“We also have women heading some of our major Federal agencies,” Jones continued. “We have Kiran Ahuja who is the Director of the United States Office of Personnel Management. We have United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, and the United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.”



“And of course we have our first female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris,” Jones concluded.



Military Sealift Command continues to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace where all of its teammates are empowered and encouraged to reach their full professional potential.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023