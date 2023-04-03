Inaugural Fort Drum Mountain Wellness 5K draws hundreds of runners to promote readiness

Photo By Michael Strasser | More than 750 Fort Drum community members participated in the inaugural Mountain...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | More than 750 Fort Drum community members participated in the inaugural Mountain Wellness 5K Run on April 6 outside Magrath Sports Complex. Representatives from the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division teamed with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to host the run in support of Mountain Wellness Month. The annual awareness campaign in April covers Child Abuse Prevention Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Financial Literacy Month, Autism Awareness Month, and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 6, 2023) -- Representatives from Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division (SFRD) programs cheered on more than 750 runners April 6 during the first Mountain Wellness 5K Run outside Magrath Sports Complex.



“We were very excited to team up with FMWR (Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) for the 5K this year,” said Amanda Mason, Army Substance Abuse Program manager and acting SFRD chief. “And we were extremely happy with the turnout today.”



Participants of the 5K run received a Mountain Wellness Month medal at the finish line, along with a swag bag.



Mason said if community members weren’t aware of the monthlong campaign before, hopefully this event will serve to inform them.



“If the participation at today’s run is any indication, we’re excited to see what the rest of the month will bring with our awareness campaigns,” she said.



Mountain Wellness Month covers five national campaigns in April:



*Child Abuse Prevention Month

*Alcohol Awareness Month

*Financial Literacy Month

*Autism Awareness Month

*Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month



First Lt. Edmond Coleman, with B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, finished first in the run. Bill Van Orman, ASAP Suicide Prevention Program manager, had the distinction of being the sole SFRD representative running in the 5K.



“It was great to support Mountain Wellness Month this way,” Van Orman said. “All of the programs under SFRD are teaming up for this shared campaign. We get to partner up, expand on our resources and work together to make a massive event like this happen for the community.”



Van Orman spends a lot of time with Soldiers in his role as an instructor, but he also enjoys participating in events on post where he can interact with Soldiers outside the classroom.



“It really means a lot when we can build those personal connections,” he said. “So, the next time we show up at their unit to teach them something, they may remember that person who was out there running with them or someone they met at a Pop in and Paint event.”



Community members can find more Mountain Wellness Month activities on the Fort Drum website’s event flyers page at home.army.mil/drum/index.php/about/event-flyers and by following www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD/.



Photos from the Mountain Wellness 5K Run are available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720307312698.