    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Bloom Marie Esteller

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bloom Marie Esteller, 423d Air Base Group NCO in Charge of

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.06.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    1. What does Women's history mean to you?

    "Women's history serves as an inspiration for the current
    and future generations to emulate the women who laid the framework for us to succeed, be treated equitably and be recognized in society."

    2. Why is it essential that we celebrate Women's history month and it's significance to women around the world?

    "Celebrating Women's History Month is important because it is the time that the world comes together to appreciate womanhood and its importance in society. It highlights women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It is also the time to remind the world that women can do anything and have every right to be respected, especially for the sacrifices every Woman makes for their children, family, and society."


    3. How does women who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an impact on your career?

    "The women who've achieved great things in the Air Force inspire me to follow in their footsteps. Their achievements empower every Woman and bring balance to our workplace. And that is why today, having women at all levels, including the top, changed the dynamic, reshaped the conversation, and ensured women's voices were heard and heeded."

    -Staff Sgt. Bloom Marie Esteller 423d Air Base Group NCO in Charge of Honor Guard

