Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreyes

    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison community pose for a photo during the Month of the...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Child and Youth Service representatives partnered with the garrison’s Family Advocacy Program team, March 3, to kick off the Month of the Military Child with a cake-cutting ceremony and "Purple Up" day in the foyer of Maude Hall.

    The observance recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community, and the support military children provide their service members and families. The theme for this year’s MOMC is, “Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future.”

    Attendees were encouraged to wear purple and Janice Pascua, CYS Parent and Outreach Service director, explained how the color purple is used for MOMC as mixture of all the services.

    “We are here to unify and develop our military children,” said Pascua.

    A cake cutting followed the opening ceremony with Madison Tomas, the teen center’s Keystone Club president, and Brianna West, the teen center’s winner for February Youth of the Month, slicing the first pieces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:24
    Story ID: 442106
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreyes, by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys
    Month of the Military Child kicks off on Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    MOMC
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT