CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Child and Youth Service representatives partnered with the garrison’s Family Advocacy Program team, March 3, to kick off the Month of the Military Child with a cake-cutting ceremony and "Purple Up" day in the foyer of Maude Hall.



The observance recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community, and the support military children provide their service members and families. The theme for this year’s MOMC is, “Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future.”



Attendees were encouraged to wear purple and Janice Pascua, CYS Parent and Outreach Service director, explained how the color purple is used for MOMC as mixture of all the services.



“We are here to unify and develop our military children,” said Pascua.



A cake cutting followed the opening ceremony with Madison Tomas, the teen center’s Keystone Club president, and Brianna West, the teen center’s winner for February Youth of the Month, slicing the first pieces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:24 Story ID: 442106 Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreyes, by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.