MR "A" School: From 16-bit to RRL

GREAT LAKES, Ill.— Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) Machinery Repairman (MR) “A” School graduated the first class learning through the MR modernized curriculum under the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) program, March 27, 2023.



RRL delivers the right training at the right time in a Sailor’s career, in the right way, so that Sailors are ready to operate their equipment and fulfill their rating requirements, forged into highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters.



“The modernization of naval engineering training, and specifically Machinery Repairman “A” School, has already been impactful in many ways,” said Lt. Cmdr. Gary L. Hudson, SWESC GL executive officer. “SWESC Great Lakes is fielding one of its first completed Ready Relevant Learning courses with MR.”



RRL focuses on three lines of effort: Career-long Learning Continuum, Modern Delivery at Point of Need, and Integrated Content Development.



“The inclusion of high-definition video, increased skill repetition during lab events that manufacture components, and improved engagement in the classroom through the use of graphic user interfaces and modernized content has already shown a growth in motivation and retention of skills,” elaborated Hudson on how the command focuses on the second and third line of effort. “We at SWESC Great Lakes are already looking to the future where the fleet organizations will conduct their measures of performance to prove what we already believe, that the updates to the course will lead to a higher level of knowledge and a greater skill attainment on the job and in the fleet.”



Many SWESC GL Sailors fill instructing roles, which may be the most critical in terms of face-to-face mentorship.



“I view my role as an instructor and mentor at MR "A" School extremely important, since not all Sailors can learn from only textbooks,” said Machinery Repairman 1st Class Jonathan P. Nguyen, leading petty officer of the “A” school. “Different instructors provide styles of teaching, increasing the effectiveness of comprehension. Effective instructors train quality Sailors. We never lower standards in order to accomplish any mission objective because the level of complexity won’t get easier over time.”



Doug Cash, SWESC GL training director, explains the role of SWESC GL in hitting the lines of effort in: Modern Delivery at Point of Need and Integrated Content Development.



“There is always a core set of skills that an apprentice laborer needs as soon as they put boots on the ground,” said Cash. “There are also sets of skills that are needed, but not right away. Our modernized training sets those immediate skills as a priority and now we spend our time in the course conducting skill repetition and the training of good habits on the job. This core foundation of skills and operations will lead to a much more effective Sailor and a more easily trained one for the next set of skills to be presented.”



Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) learning centers and schoolhouses are updating and rolling out modernized training that builds proficiency when it is needed, incorporating a range of teaching methods best suited to the content, whether that is traditional face-to-face classroom teaching or state-of-the-art virtual simulations that allow students to build on their learning with “reps and sets.”



"Just over a year ago we were using PowerPoint presentations with old images that were black/white 16-bit graphics with no videos,” said Nguyen. “Now students have their own computer stations to follow along, and each student is equipped to use portable interactive electronic training guides throughout the course. This allows them to really understand the course of instruction and they are better prepared and are learning faster with less error in the labs."



Through the RRL framework, NETC aims at using collaboration across multiple stakeholders throughout the Navy, all in the interest of meeting future fleet requirements – creating more proficient and technically capable Sailors as they head to operational fleet units. Development and delivery efforts are led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command along with Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions in an effort to align technical, career and leadership development to a career-long learning continuum.



For more information on RRL, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/RRL/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 13:40 Story ID: 442050 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MR "A" School: From 16-bit to RRL, by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.