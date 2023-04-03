780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – The Soldiers from B Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI)...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – The Soldiers from B Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber Legion), will represent the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Best Squad Competition (BSC), April 19 through 24. The winning 782d MI BN team consisted of Staff Sgt. Aaron Fox, Sgt. Micheal Duli, Spc. Tanner Casey, Spc. Keaton Posey, and Pfc. Nathen Weaks. see less | View Image Page

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – The Soldiers from B Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), will represent the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Best Squad Competition (BSC), April 19 through 24.



The winning team consisted of Staff Sgt. Aaron Fox, Sgt. Micheal Duli, Spc. Tanner Casey, Spc. Keaton Posey, and Pfc. Nathen Weaks.



“The Best Squad Competition is the culmination of the Sergeant Major of the Army’s initiative of ‘This is My Squad,’” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter, the Brigade’s senior enlisted leader. “We still select our NCO (noncommissioned officer) and Soldier of the year from the competition but everything within the competition is team based. It drives home the role of the NCO in training, preparing and leading their Soldiers.”



“The Squad representing 782d MI BN found out during day two that they still needed to compete even when they have one of their teammates go down,” added Potter. “They finished the competition with only a four-Soldier Squad and was able to adapt, overcome and ultimately win the competition.”



Staff Sgt. Fox, the squad leader, is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) and graduated from Nansemond River High School, Suffolk, Virginia. Fox earned the Airborne and Air Assault badges, is Combatives Level 1 certified, and a graduate of the Special Warfare SIGINT (signals intelligence) Course, Mode 1, Combat Lifesaver (CLS), Basic Leaders Course (BLC), and Advanced Leaders Course.



“I trained and mentored the Soldiers of my squad to enhance their knowledge and skills and improve my leadership capabilities,” said Fox. “I wanted to be a Paratrooper/Soldier from a young age after watching my father’s jumps. I plan to earn the Expert Soldier Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and Ranger Tab. I also plan to join 75th Ranger Regiment after my time as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. When I get back to an Airborne position, I want to become a Jumpmaster and earn the Master Parachutist Badge.”



Sgt. Duli is a Target Analyst Reporter and Training NCO (noncommissioned officer) from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Duli graduated from Plum Borough Senior High and attained a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CLS and BLC graduate.



“I enjoy competing with the best the unit has to offer to see how I stack up,” said Duli. “My future goal is to go through the Army’s Green to Gold process, get my master’s degree, and commission as an officer.”



Spc. Casey is a Cyberspace Operations Specialist who hails from Harker Heights, Texas and graduated from Harker Heights High School. He also attained a Criminology and Criminal Justice degree from the University of Nebraska.



“I am competing to further my experience in the Army and to build better teamwork and bonds in my squad,” said Casey. “I would like to recognize my wife. Without her support I would not be where I am today. My role models are my parents because they taught me what it means to be a good person and that helped me to become a good Soldier.”



Spc. Posey is a TDNA from Salinas, California and graduated from Pacific Grove Adult School and has a CLS certification.



“I always appreciate a challenge where I am able to test my physical abilities and my knowledge,” said Posey. “Even if the outcome is not what I desired, there is always something to be learned by participating.”

Posey’s future goals are to attend the U.S. Army Air Assault, Airborne, and Ranger schools, achieve the rank of sergeant, and obtain his bachelor’s degree in data science.



Pfc. Weaks is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) from Decatur, Illinois and graduated from Decatur Christian School.



“My future goals are promotion to specialist and then sergeant, and then eventually become a cyber warrant officer. I also want to become a tool developer,” said Weaks. “I would like to recognize my wife for supporting and encouraging me. I would also like to recognize my brother Sgt. Jonathan Weaks; brother-in-law Staff Sgt. Michael Deremiah; dad, Tom Weaks; and father-in-law, Tom Michael, who are all either prior service or active duty for all of the advice and support that they have given me.”



The Brigade’s BSC events included: a modified Army Combat Fitness Test; day and night land navigation; the obstacle course; M4 rifle zero and qualification, M17 pistol qualification range; 12-mile ruck march w/ four Soldier tasks; and a command board.



In addition to Best Squad, the 782d MI Battalion Cyber Legion Soldiers swept this year’s competition as Sgt. Duli is recognized as the Brigade Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Spc. Posey, the Brigade’s Soldier of the Year.



