Teaching Kids How the Army Reserve Treats Boo-boos and Owies

Photo By Tommy Crosby | Soldiers with the 874th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment kicked off their annual training last week with a community engagement at a local elementary school where they showed kids how the Army Reserve medically treats injured Soldiers. U.S. Army photo by Tommy Crosby

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Soldiers with the 874th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD) kicked off their annual training last week with a community engagement at a local elementary school where they showed kids how the Army Reserve medically treats Soldiers who are injured.



Saint Joseph Catholic School students spent the morning learning how Soldiers from the 874th FRSD take care of other Soldiers when they get “boo-boos and owies.”



“Though what we do can mean the difference between life and death, we wanted to present Army medicine in a way that wouldn't be overwhelming for the students,” said Sgt. Jason Honey. “We are excited to have this opportunity to expose these children to the Army, and who knows, this may be the seed that inspires a future doctor, Soldier, or both.”



The 874th FRSD set up a medical tent and explained to the students how they take care of injured Soldiers when they are away from home. The students especially liked climbing into the 5-ton Medium Tactical Vehicle or MTV truck used to carry mobile surgical equipment.



Based on the students' reactions, it was a great learning experience for all involved. “Anytime we can bring the community into our school and let the students see different roles and different jobs that are available when they grow up is fantastic,” said Mr. Donavan Yarnall, Principal of Saint Joseph Catholic School. “It is important for our students to see that if they work hard and make smart decisions, there will be a lot of opportunities to choose from when they are older, which includes serving in the armed forces.”



“Glad we could bring a different perspective of being a Soldier to these kids,” said Master Sgt. Patrick Sharpe with the 874th FRSD. “It is important that they see there is more to being a Soldier than what they see in movies.”



The 874th FRSD consists of general and orthopedic surgeons, clinical, critical care, emergency, operating room practical nurses, combat medics, and other highly skilled and experienced medical specialists. Their proximity to the battlefield's front lines enables a wounded soldier to receive medical care within the “Golden Hour,” the first 60 minutes after a traumatic injury. This capability is critical to successful emergency treatment and survivability.