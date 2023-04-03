North Texas Service Academy and ROTC Forum

FORT WORTH – Alumni, students, and admissions representatives from the five service academies spoke at a joint North Texas forum co-hosted by senators, congressmen, and congresswomen representing the Lone Star state.

The five service academies in attendance included the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy.

In the congressional question and answer panel, representatives from the congressional office of Texas senators, congressmen, and congresswomen answered questions from parents and students about the nomination process and requirements for selection. Every service academy applicant must apply for a competitive nomination from their local congressional representative.

The ROTC programs and scholarship question and answer panel featured an officer from each service branch who discussed similarities and differences between training and leadership opportunities while in each respective ROTC program. Every ROTC program offers a scholarship to a four-year institution, summer training opportunities, and a commission to a service branch upon graduation.

Capt Andrew Shrader, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Fort Worth, spoke to the audience about the Navy ROTC scholarship, the program’s benefits, and leadership opportunities. Recruiting Station Fort Worth’s Officer Selection Officer, Capt Abigail Wall, was also present and discussed Platoon Leaders Course (PLC) and Officer Candidates Course (OCC) options for college students interested in commissioning in the Marine Corps without a scholarship.

During a student-led question and answer panel, service academy cadets and midshipmen from Texas as well as a student cadet from Texas Christian University’s ROTC school program answered questions about the service academies and ROTC. Students discussed a range of topics and shared personal anecdotes including the importance of time management, forging life-long friendships with classmates, and their congressional nomination process.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Midshipman First Class Jessica Gamsjager of Lantana, Texas discussed her school experiences. She spoke about her international exposure while studying in King Point including how she spent over 200 days at sea and visited multiple countries while afloat a merchant ship sailing north Europe and the Middle East.

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman Second Class Weston Reese of Aledo, Texas, is a member of the Navy Sprint Football team. He emphasized the importance of running regularly before arriving because of the amount of running conducted throughout Plebe Summer and in extracurricular sports in Annapolis.

U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2022 alum, 2ndLT Andrew Misdary serves as the Air Force Academy’s Region 2 admissions advisor. He highlighted his unique experience in working at the Air Force’s research laboratory to identify and solve the Air Force’s future challenges.

U.S. Military Academy Cadet Third Class Alayna Washington of Gatesville, Texas discussed how she fast-tracked her application to attend West Point, how attending the Military Academy Preparatory school prepared for her the rigors of the academy, and is a student-athlete in the academy power lifting team.

Texas Christian University Army ROTC Cadet Alisa Overbay was in attendance and discussed how she is pursuing a Master of Arts in Education in Counseling. She shared her experiences as a prior-enlisted soldier before pursuing the officer commissioning program in the Army.

Finally, Larry Mullen, the Deputy Chief from the U.S. Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board (DoDMERB) led a question-and-answer panel to discuss medical screening requirements for entry into the military service.

To learn more about Navy ROTC programs, please visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/nstc/nrotc/

