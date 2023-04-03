U.S. MARINES CONDUCT MARTIAL ARTS WITH NORWEGIANS

“I became a martial arts instructor because I grew up doing martial arts.” said Staff Sergeant Brian Bessey, a unit movement coordinator with 2d CEB. “Training Marines is super important because it builds confidence, develops young leaders, and improves camaraderie amongst units.”



Four U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors and two Norwegian Martial Arts Instructors led over 40 participants from both forces in a joint martial arts training session March 17. 2023. During the training, Martial Arts Instructors from each group shared service specific techniques. The joint martial arts training shows that proven partnerships are built upon shared values, experiences, and visions.



“I was pleasantly surprised to find that although we have some different techniques, the way we train and instruct are similar. The great benefit is being able to learn from each other, I'm glad we got to do this.”, said Sargent Erlend, Buene, Level one instructor Norwegian Army.

