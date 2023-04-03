CMSAF Bass visits DM

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, for a two-day immersion March 27 and 28, 2023.



As CMSAF, Bass is the highest-ranking enlisted Airman in the Air Force and serves as a personal advisor to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on issues such as welfare, readiness, morale and proper utilization of more than 600,000 Total Force members.



“It is an honor and privilege to serve every day as the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force,” Bass said. “I fundamentally feel that I work for our Airmen and they do not work for me.”



Bass kicked off the tour with an enlisted all call, where she spoke about some of her priorities and expectations. During the all call, she answered questions from the audience that included Multi-Capable Airmen training, bereavement leave and individualism versus the unit.



“Being able to be the Airman's voice and advocate is really what it is all about,” Bass said. “I know that our Airmen expect me to lead and that is what I do each and every day.”



The event marked Bass’ first time visiting DM as CMSAF. She toured the base to learn about various missions and initiatives, as well as be the keynote speaker for the second annual Women’s Leadership Symposium.



“It was an honor to host Chief Bass and her team here at DM,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “Having senior leaders visit with our Airmen empowers them to be heard, feel connected and gain a greater understanding of their importance as part of the larger Air Force team.”

