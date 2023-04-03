Providers Celebrate Women"s History month

The Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participated a division lead volunteer run and had leaders speak at several events this year to celebrate those brave women in uniform who have served and those female Soldiers who still serve today.

Women’s History Month is a month of celebrating those women through out our Nations history that have fought for equality, justice and equal opportunities.

Providers started off woman’s history month by transitioning a portion of the Warrior restaurant into an art gallery of female Soldiers from different military occupation specialties across the Brigade. Soldiers were able to enjoy a delicious lunch and sing karaoke. The cooks of the Warrior restaurant spent the day before to prep the dining facility for the following days meal and art gallery.

The week following the meal the Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Sims was invited as a guest speaker at the North Carolina Milvets Summit in Raleigh North Carolina.

“Your journey wearing the uniform or being connected to someone who has, in not a mistake and it has not gone unnoticed,” said Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Sims.

After a successful lunch to start off women’s history month ADSB leadership and Soldiers in the All-American Division met up in the early hours on March 14. 2023 before sunrise to start off the 82nd Division Women’s History run. The run consisted of a three-mile route to show that the Soldiers of the 82nd support and respect the fellow female Soldiers to their left and right.



As a member of the first all-female Brigade command team in the History of the 82nd Airborne Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Sim’s was invited as a guest speaker for the 82nd Airborne Division Women’s History Month Living the Legacy observance lunch.



The Women’s History observance lunch was held in 82nd Divisions Hall of Heroes. With leadership and Soldiers across the 82nd Division in attendance to honor those female Soldiers who were, are, and continue to be the glass ceiling breakers for those that come after them leading the way from the front. Sgt. Maj. Sims spoke on what it means to be leader and how hard fought it has been for women Soldiers to fight for the absolute right to leadership positions.

“The safety are those individuals who have recognized the impact women have historically made in the armed services. It is our people who are our greatest strength. It is important to highlight the accomplishment of women to break the stereo type and show our military is inclusive of all people,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sims.

The life liners command team have set an example of leadership for women in the Army to follow as the first all-female command team at the brigade level in the 82nd Airborne Division.

