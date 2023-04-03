March 2023 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing’s senior leaders from every squadron, group and the wing started the month of March away from home conducting some very important business.



From March 1 to 3, 2023, members attended the 22nd Air Force’s Senior Leader Summit in Atlanta. At the summit, members got a chance to see the new 22nd Air Force Mission Video, created by Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th public affairs specialist.



The summit was also a chance for members to say farewell to outgoing 22nd Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, before he retired on 4 March.



Also on March 1, the wing remembered the 27th anniversary of 16 members from the 357th Airlift Squadron deploying to Germany in support of Operation Joint Endeavor, a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



On March 2, the wing remembered the 32nd anniversary of members from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron deploying in support of Operation Desert Storm.



On March 3, the wing recognized 21 members who recently promoted.



One the biggest events in recent 908th history happened on March 3, 2023, when the U.S. Air Force reached a positive Milestone C decision, which begins the start of the limited rate initial production for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.



The wing held its monthly Unit Training Assembly on March 11 and 12. During the UTA, a KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft from the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, made the trip to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama so that members from 25 APS could conduct training on a side loading aircraft.



Also, during the UTA, defenders from the 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted dismounted patrol tactics training.



The wing also welcomed five new members to its ranks over the UTA.



Following the UTA, from March 13 to 17, 2023, the wing hosted its fourth SATAF or sight activation task force since January 2021, ran by Air Force Reserve Command. The SATAF is a chance to get key players in the wing’s conversion to the MH-139A Grey Wolf training unit all together to focus on 908th and Maxwell specific items. The SATAF brought together members from the Air Force Reserve Command, Air Force Material Command, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Education and Training Command, Air Force District of Washington, 22nd Air Force and Boeing.



On March 15, 2023, Air Force Reserve Command announced the winners of their 2022 Media Contest, with the 908th Public Affairs office taking home top honors in nine of 29 categories, besting all other wings as the next closest unit was the 315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, who took home four awards. Senior Airman Juliana Todd took home five awards leading the entire command.



Also on March 15, the wing remembered the 21st anniversary of four flight nurses and six medical technicians from the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron deploying to the 791st Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in support of in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.



Two days later, March 17, was the 78th anniversary of the 2nd Air Cargo Resupply Detachment, later 25th Aerial Port Squadron, moving into the combat zone at Dreux, France in 1945.



Then, on March 18, the wing remembered the 23rd anniversary of two C-130s and 55 members deploying in support of Coronet Oak, delivering supplies to remote areas across Central and South America.

