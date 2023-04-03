Exchange Salutes Military Kids with More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards

Courtesy Photo | Attention! Military kids can enter for a chance to win their share of more than $9,000...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Attention! Military kids can enter for a chance to win their share of more than $9,000 in prizes, including toys and Exchange gift cards during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS –The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting America’s youngest heroes for their service and sacrifice during Month of the Military Child with a chance to win more than $9,000 in prizes through April 30.



Military children can enter to win one of 85 prizes in giveaways sponsored by Hasbro Gaming, BRC, FunPhix, Cra-Z-Art, Mattel, Aurora World, Jada, What Do You Meme, Excell Trading and Flat River Group. Prizes include:



• $250 Exchange gift card (30 winners)

• PJ Masks Pirate Ship (five winners)

• Spiderman Spiderverse Web Blaster (five winners)

• Nerf Fortnite Dual Pack (five winners)

• Transformers EarthSpark Changer Optimus Prime and Robby Malto (five winners)

• Beyblade Dual Pack (five winners)

• Peppa Pig Family Car (five winners)

• Transformers Dinso Rescan 3-pack (five winners)

• Nerf Armorstrike (five winners)

• FurReal Friends Poops-A-Lot Dalmatian (five winners)

• Connect 4 Spin (five winners)

• Range Rover Push Car - Red (five winners)



“The Exchange is honored to give back to military children during Month of the Military Child,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The ultimate prize for the Exchange is serving those who serve with exclusive opportunities to win something special—military kids serve too.”



Authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter sweepstakes on behalf of their military child. No purchase is necessary to win. Drawings will take place in May.



Military families can also find Month of the Military Child sweepstakes information, exclusive deals, in-store event details and more on the Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



Facebook-friendly version: Attention! Military kids can enter for a chance to win their share of more than $9,000 in prizes, including toys and Exchange gift cards during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2mi.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange