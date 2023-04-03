Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms

JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. – The 125th Fighter Wing opened a lactation room April 1, 2023 equipped with the resources for women to safely breastfeed and pump breast milk in a private, dedicated space outside of their work center or bathroom.



"We had a lot of members that needed a safe space to pump after they returned to duty from maternity leave, and we didn't have one," said Senior Master Sgt. Marcia Williamson, 125th Fighter Wing Comptroller Squadron flight superintendent. "I partnered with civil engineering and they remodeled the floors and the walls to make it into a lactation room."



The room has electrical sockets for breast pumps, a desk and a mini refrigerator to store milk and wipes. Any Airman or visitor in need of a space to breastfeed or pump can use the room.



"Per the regulation, no one should be using a bathroom or office to pump, so this provides a safe space for women to breastfeed or pump," said Williamson.



The room can lock from the inside, but when an individual leaves, they need to leave the door ajar because the door will automatically lock on the outside if it's closed. If that were to happen, the next person to use the room would have to get the key from Williamson.



"The lock is not perfect right now, but getting a new lock for the room is in the works," said Williamson. "That way, members can lock it themselves, making it more functional."



This is the only lactation room available on base, but Williamson hopes to see additional lactation spaces open across the Wing.



"For new moms, lactation rooms will help them concentrate on work knowing that they'll have a space whenever they need to breastfeed or pump," said Williamson. "It helps ease the mind."

