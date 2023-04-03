AMC farewells Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Facilities

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command farewelled one of its civilian leaders during an awards ceremony at AMC headquarters March 27.



Dr. Juanita Christensen, who served as AMC’s deputy chief of staff for logistics and facilities, was recognized for her service and presented with the Superior Civilian Service Medal by Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general.



“Your leadership has generated outstanding results in the field for our Soldiers, civilians, contractors and families,” Whicker told Dr. Christensen at the ceremony.



In 2021, Christensen assumed the role of deputy chief of staff for logistics and facilities, where she managed Army facilities, housing, energy, environmental, and critical infrastructure to execute AMC’s strategic support mission.



One of her main efforts while at AMC was coordinating and executing the Army’s Facility Investment Plan. The 10-year rolling plan is a holistic approach to prioritizing facility and infrastructure needs across the Army. The FIP supports Army senior leader’s priorities to focus on quality of life, strategic power projection and installation readiness.



“The FIP that Dr. Christensen and her team worked on was able to address the most pressing needs of infrastructure across the entire Army,” Whicker said. “This product alone will have a wide-ranging impact across the globe from barracks to childcare centers to motor pools to family housing.”



At the beginning of her Army career in 1991, Christensen served as the senior lead engineer for Comanche Systems/Software Engineering and Integration with General Dynamics Advanced Information Services (formerly Veridian). It was during that time she found her passion in supporting Soldiers in the field and helping support the Army’s missions.



“Once I became involved with the Army, it became very important to me to support the overall missions in support of the Soldiers in the field and providing that protection arm for this nation,” Christensen said.



Christensen recalled her many achievements and accomplishments, including breaking barriers for black women in the Army Civilian Corps. In 2015, she was the first black woman to become a Tier 1 member of the Senior Executive Service in the AMC enterprise serving under U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center.



She was also the first woman to be technical division chief for the Army’s Project Management Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and the first female to be selected at the technical division chief level across Program Executive Office Aviation. In 2017, as a Tier 2 SES, she was the first female and first African American to lead as the AMRDEC Center Director.



Throughout the awards presentation, Christensen emphasized the role that faith has played in her success.



“I am only where I am because of the grace of God,” she said. “I thank God for all of the support I have received throughout my career.”



Throughout her time with the Army and AMC, she has been equally as passionate about mentoring the next generation of the workforce. Christensen expressed her goals of providing guidance and mentorship to as many women as possible and ensuring they are set up for success.



“One of the things that is very important to me on a personal and professional level is mentorship,” Christensen said. “A true measure of my success is that those I mentor are able to accomplish what they desire.”



Following her 32 years of service with the Army, she is transitioning to a new position with Defense Contracting Management Agency, where she will serve as the executive director for the technical directorate.

