Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, a $34,997,838, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for contract N40085-20-D-0040, which provides for the exercise of Option Number Three for base operating support services at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia, and its outlying support sites.



After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $134,741,490. This option period is from March 31, 2023, to March 29, 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award.



Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,545,920 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the option period.



NAVFAC MIDLANT, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:32 Story ID: 441922 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract Modification for Base Operating Support Services at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.