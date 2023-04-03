P2B pairs cadets with an assortment of careers

Second Air Force hosted Pathways to Blue (P2B) for 178 cadets at Keesler, March 31 and April 1.



The cadets toured facilities and aircraft while also receiving one-on-one mentorship with officers, each representing one of approximately 39 career fields, who offer different perspectives on commissioned life in the Air Force.



“You can read all you want about how the Air Force careers are, but you need that human element to understand,” said Capt. William Glaser, Second Air Force commander’s support staff section commander. “This year, we were able to bring together diverse career fields and ranks to discuss any questions the cadets may have.”



Cadets were provided information on their career field interests, such as normal, daily operations, how to qualify and the best ways to prepare.



The experience kicked off with an introduction to the mentors before diving into hands-on demonstrations with career fields ranging from space operations and bomber combat systems to remotely piloted aircraft pilot, nuclear and missile operations, cyber operations, clinical nurse, and many more.



“I jumped on the opportunity to come here and learn more about what I could be doing now and what I might be doing in the future,” said Kayla Simpson. “My favorite part was seeing the airfield and runway; the loud craziness that’s still so organized, where they work together to make it run smoothly.”



The delivery of a holistic view of the Air Force and its opportunities shown during Pathways to Blue gives cadets from different backgrounds the chance to learn how they can leverage their different skills to support the total force.



“Not everyone commissions, but a good portion of future Air Force leaders are these cadets,” said Glaser. “We want them to be ready to make decisions for themselves, starting with their career.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:27 Story ID: 441894 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P2B pairs cadets with an assortment of careers, by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.