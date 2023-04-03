Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar

Photo By Annie Brown | Are you or your sponsor getting ready to retire? Now’s a great time to make sure...... read more read more Photo By Annie Brown | Are you or your sponsor getting ready to retire? Now’s a great time to make sure your TRICARE coverage will be ready too. Join us for a webinar, “Using TRICARE After Retirement,” on Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. TRICARE experts will walk you through your TRICARE plan options and what you need to do avoid a gap in health coverage. You’ll also have an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up now to attend. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Are you or your sponsor getting ready to retire? Now’s a great time to make sure your TRICARE coverage will be ready too. Join us for a webinar, “Using TRICARE After Retirement,” on Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. TRICARE experts will walk you through your TRICARE plan options and what you need to do avoid a gap in health coverage. You’ll also have an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up now to attend.



The webinar will cover TRICARE plan options for these types of retirement:

• Service members who completed 20 or more years of active service or are medically retired before 20 years

• National Guard and Reserve Component members who completed 20 or more years of qualifying service when they reach age 60

• Retired Reservists who may be eligible for retirement pay prior to age 60



As described in the TRICARE Retiring from Active Duty Brochure and TRICARE Retiring from the National Guard or Reserve Brochure, you can expect some changes with your TRICARE coverage after retiring. In addition to new health plan options, you’ll have new options for vision and dental coverage.



Retiring from active duty and retiring from the National Guard or Reserve at age 60 are both TRICARE Qualifying Life Events (QLEs). When you have a QLE, you have 90 days to make eligible enrollment changes to your TRICARE health plan.



“Knowing your health plan options and how to enroll after a QLE is a great way to plan ahead for retirement,” said Zelly Zim, a program analyst with TRICARE Policy and Programs at the Defense Health Agency. “Joining this webinar will help you understand what steps you need to take if you’d like to keep your TRICARE coverage.”



Registration for the March 30 webinar is limited, so don’t wait to sign up.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit the TRICARE Subscriptions page today, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.