Exchange Celebrating Military Kids with April Art Contest

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Kellogg’s, the commissary and the Military Child Education Coalition to celebrate military kids with an art contest during the Month of the Military Child.



From April 1 through April 30, military children younger than 18 can submit original artwork for a chance at a $300 gift card prize pack. Each of the six winners will receive a $100 Exchange gift card, a $100 commissary gift card and a $100 Visa gift card. There will be two winners in each of the age categories: kindergarten through fifth grade; sixth through eighth grade; and ninth through twelfth grade.



Visit www.celebratemilitarykids.com to view complete rules, eligibility requirements and contest categories and to submit entries. One entry per child.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:45 Story ID: 441869 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Celebrating Military Kids with April Art Contest, by TSgt Benjamin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.