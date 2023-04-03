U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity attends the 5th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Kinnebrew, U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity Test Officer, discussing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. Kinnebrew, U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity Test Officer, discussing testing of medical devices with military service members in attendance at Mr. Daniel Burrhus, U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity Deputy Director, and Mr. Guy McSweeney, MTEAC Division Chief, briefing attendee of the 5th Annual Operational Medicine (OPMED) Symposium and Technology Showcase held March 28 through 29, 2023 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (MTEAC) participated in the 5th Annual Operational Medicine (OPMED) Symposium and Technology Showcase from March 28 through 29, 2023 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Hosted by the Defense Strategies Institute, the OPMED brought together senior leaders from across the military, government healthcare agencies, academia, and industry to discuss ways to drive medical innovation and advance battlefield care.



MTEAC hosted a booth to engage the more than one thousand participants in discussions about how the U. S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) envisions and designs responsive Army Medicine capabilities and structure in support of fielded and future forces. As a MEDCoE directorate and the only independent medical operational test and evaluation agency in the Army, MTEAC participants engaged to discuss how MTEAC supports fielded and future forces by designing and conducting independent operational test and evaluations. Test and evaluations designed to document system performance against requirements and to answer questions of operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability.



Mr. Burrhus, MTEAC Deputy Director, Mr. McSweeney, MTEAC Division Chief, Mr. Kinnebrew, MTEAC Test Officer, and Maj Gaston, MTEAC Intern, represented the organization as the Army’s Medical “Consumer Reports” and member of MEDCoE. “MTEAC is like consumer reports for Army medicine. We conduct operational tests to collect the data necessary for Army leadership to determine if a medical solution is suitable and effective while employed by the Soldier in an operational environment,” said McSweeney.



MTEAC collaborates with the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), the United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), and professionals across the Military Health System to foster sharing of data and research to support the Warfighters. “The operational tests that MTEAC conducts provides objective data our acquisition decision makers need to make informed business decisions on medical solutions for the force,” said Maj. Deven Gaston, MTEAC Chief Support Branch.



For more information about MTEAC visit their website at https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac-test-and-evaluation/.