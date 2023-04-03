Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2023

    Quarterly Award Winners Graphic

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Graphic used to accompany wing quarterly award winners announcement article.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the first quarter of 2023, following a board held Saturday April 1, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Juliana M. Todd, 908th Airlift Wing Staff

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Cecilia C. Nguyen, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Joseph S. Saldivar, 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Terry W. Ruff, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Jordan W. Rowland, 908th Maintenance Squadron

    Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Bradley J. Clark, 908th Airlift Wing Staff

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2023, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

