908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2023

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the first quarter of 2023, following a board held Saturday April 1, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Juliana M. Todd, 908th Airlift Wing Staff
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Cecilia C. Nguyen, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Joseph S. Saldivar, 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Terry W. Ruff, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Jordan W. Rowland, 908th Maintenance Squadron
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Bradley J. Clark, 908th Airlift Wing Staff
