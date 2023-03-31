Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: April 2023 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Staff Sgt. John Minnich – 357th Airlift Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Maj. Elizabeth Parker – 908 MSG
    Staff Sgt. Raymond Brigante – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Senior Airman Skyler Hanks – 908 CES
    Airman 1st Class Yaliyah Silas – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Kaylin Smith – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Derek Williams – 25 APS
    Airman 1st Class Kayla Wilson – 908 MSG

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Lt. Col. Christopher Martin
    Capt. Brayden Jolley
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Moseley
    Airman 1st Class Jaylen Green

