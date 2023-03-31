The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Staff Sgt. John Minnich – 357th Airlift Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Maj. Elizabeth Parker – 908 MSG
Staff Sgt. Raymond Brigante – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Skyler Hanks – 908 CES
Airman 1st Class Yaliyah Silas – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Kaylin Smith – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Derek Williams – 25 APS
Airman 1st Class Kayla Wilson – 908 MSG
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Lt. Col. Christopher Martin
Capt. Brayden Jolley
Staff Sgt. Matthew Moseley
Airman 1st Class Jaylen Green
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 09:10
|Story ID:
|441769
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: April 2023 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT