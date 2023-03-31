Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: April 2023 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Senior Airman:
    Janeshia A. Biggs
    Braxton A. Longino
    Ganyah K. Washington
    Joel A. Williams

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Benjamin Fonrose
    Aubry J. Massey
    Malachi G. Norris
    Patrick A. Sanderson
    Alexis L. Sims
    Hayley A. Spears

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Michael E. Caldwell
    Monica R. Rountree
    Mccall O. Snow

    To Master Sgt.:
    Kimberly R. Davis
    Alana P. Mcclain

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

