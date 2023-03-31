The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Janeshia A. Biggs
Braxton A. Longino
Ganyah K. Washington
Joel A. Williams
To Staff Sgt.:
Benjamin Fonrose
Aubry J. Massey
Malachi G. Norris
Patrick A. Sanderson
Alexis L. Sims
Hayley A. Spears
To Tech. Sgt.:
Michael E. Caldwell
Monica R. Rountree
Mccall O. Snow
To Master Sgt.:
Kimberly R. Davis
Alana P. Mcclain
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 11:00
|Story ID:
|441759
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: April 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT